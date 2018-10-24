WATERLOO – A Waterloo teen said he didn’t realize at first that he had been stabbed when a basketball game at a friend’s house turned into a fight in the summer of 2017.
Tyrese Nickelson, 17, told jurors on Wednesday that the first sign of his injuries was the sensation of blood dripping.
“I felt it going down my shirt. I had a white shirt, it was red,” Nickelson said.
Prosecutors said Nickelson’s former friend, Kamron Maliq Nelson, was the attacker and admitted to stabbing Nickelson during what was supposed to be a fistfight at another friend’s house at 1525 E. Fourth St.
Nelson, 18, is charged with willful injury causing serious injury, and testimony in his trial began on Wednesday in Black Hawk County District Court.
“This is not a complicated case. This is not a who-done-it type of case,” Assistant County Attorney James Katcher said. “He stabbed him nine times, mostly in the back and side regions.”
Nelson’s attorney, Nina Forcier, declined to outline the defense’s case with opening statements, but she filed a notice that Nelson may argue self defense and stand your ground.
Nelson told police that Nickelson had swung first, and he swung back. Nickelson picked him up, and then he blacked out and started stabbing with a small knife, according to Investigator John Koontz with the Waterloo Police Department. He said Nelson had abrasions on his sides and indicated he had an injury near an eye.
Katcher said Nickelson was unarmed.
Nickelson said he and Nelson had had a dispute that went back about a month and started with posts on the Twitter social media platform.
Nickelson was at the East Fourth Street house to play basketball when Nelson, who had also been invited for come over, showed up.
The mutual friend said he could feel the hostility in the air right away. He said the two began arguing.
“I had a feeling we were going to fight,” Nickelson said. He said he asked Nelson if he wanted to fight, and then he walked to the enclosed porch to change shoes because he was wearing sandals.
According to Nickelson’s account, Nelson grabbed him from behind on the porch, Nickelson wrestled him off the porch, and they landed on the ground where he started hitting Nelson in the face. Then he stood up and noticed the blood.
The mutual friend said Nelson ran off and Nickelson began hobbling to his own house on Webster Street.
“He was gushing blood from his side … You can’t run very fast with a hole in your side,” the friend said.
Katcher said Nickelson was treated at UnityPoint-Allen Hospital and then flown to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City for treatment.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.