Testimony begins in shooting trial

WATERLOO – Police told jurors they found two pistols when they were investigating a shot fired at a man in the hallway of a Waterloo apartment in April.

They also found a box of ammunition compatible with one of the guns.

“It appeared to be the same Remington Ultimate Defense ammo,” Officer Charles Nichols told jurors Wednesday as testimony began in the trial of Jake Demont Williams — the first trial in Black Hawk County since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

Williams is charged with intimidation with a weapon, carrying weapons and other charges.

Prosecutors said Williams had an argument with his sister’s boyfriend, Kevonte Reed, on April 15 and then came to Reed’s apartment building on Miriam Drive around 11:15 p.m. and fired a single shot up a common stairwell. The bullet missed Reed.

Nichols said the round struck a wooden door to a hallway utility room and then entered an electrical panel where it came to rest. The trajectory of the projectile, shown in the series of holes, was consistent with a shot being fire from the bottom of the stairs, he said.