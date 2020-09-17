 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Testimony begins in shooting trial
0 comments
breaking top story

Testimony begins in shooting trial

{{featured_button_text}}
Jake Demont Williams

Jake Demont Williams: 

Man arrested following overnight gunfire in Waterloo

WATERLOO – Police told jurors they found two pistols when they were investigating a shot fired at a man in the hallway of a Waterloo apartment in April.

They also found a box of ammunition compatible with one of the guns.

“It appeared to be the same Remington Ultimate Defense ammo,” Officer Charles Nichols told jurors Wednesday as testimony began in the trial of Jake Demont Williams — the first trial in Black Hawk County since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

Williams is charged with intimidation with a weapon, carrying weapons and other charges.

Prosecutors said Williams had an argument with his sister’s boyfriend, Kevonte Reed, on April 15 and then came to Reed’s apartment building on Miriam Drive around 11:15 p.m. and fired a single shot up a common stairwell. The bullet missed Reed.

Nichols said the round struck a wooden door to a hallway utility room and then entered an electrical panel where it came to rest. The trajectory of the projectile, shown in the series of holes, was consistent with a shot being fire from the bottom of the stairs, he said.

Shortly after the shooting, other officers stopped Williams in a Pontiac near a Randolph Street apartment building. Police found a box of .45-caliber ammunition and a 9 mm Smith and Wesson handgun in the car.

Authorities then searched Williams’ apartment and found a .45-caliber Smith and Wesson pistol with an extended magazine stuffed between couch cushions.

Under cross-examination by the defense, Nichols said he wasn’t able to tell the caliber of the copper-jacketed bullet found in the electrical panel because the round was too disfigured and fragmented. The defense also noted that an assortment of ammunition was found in the .45-caliber pistol.

Testimony in the case continues today.

0 comments
0
1
1
0
1

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News