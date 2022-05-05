Testimony begins in second trial in fatal 2021 robbery in Waterloo

WATERLOO — Authorities say a Waterloo teen tried to sell a gun he had used in a 2021 drug robbery following the heist.

Alvonni Jante Stone, 18, is charged with first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary, going armed, intimidation with a weapon and use of a weapon in a crime.

The robbery left one of Stone’s accomplices dead when their intended victim pulled his own gun.

Assistant County Attorney Alisha Stach said Stone, Daijon Jarell Stokes and Dayton Sanders planned to rob Stokes’ cousin, 25-year-old Cedrick Ordell Smith, during a synthetic marijuana deal Aug. 24.

When Smith pulled up to the meeting spot at the Kwik Stop convenience store on Washington Street/Highway 218, Stone, armed with a powder blue SCCY pistol, opened the passenger side door.

Stokes began punching Smith at the driver’s side door, and Smith started to pull away. Sanders, 20, ran after Smith’s car carrying a .45-caliber Ruger handgun, and Smith fired his own gun, striking Sanders.

Sanders ran to the highway median where he collapsed and dropped the Ruger, which turned out to be empty.

Stone fired a shot at Smith’s car as it continued to flee from the parking lot, Stach said. The bullet bounced off the hood.

Prosecutors said during the investigation officers found photos and videos showing Stone with the powder blue gun before the robbery. They also found that after the robbery, Stone had attempted to sell the gun on social media, Stach said.

Although Stone was detained within days of the robbery, his gun remained at large for about five months.

Sgt. Edward Savage of the Waterloo Police Department said officers received an unrelated call about a man wanted on a warrant in a domestic assault case Jan. 2. When they detained him, they found the blue SCCY pistol loaded and riding on the wanted man’s hip. A separate high-capacity magazine for the pistol was in the man’s coat pocket, he said.

Stone is the second person to go to trial in the robbery. Stokes’ trial was in January, and a jury found him guilty of a lesser assault charge.

Smith was charged with drug offenses following the investigation, and his case remains pending.

