WATERLOO -- A Waterloo man on Wednesday told a judge how a man who was recently released from prison forced himself on him shortly after they met in September 2017.
At the time of the attack, William “Breeze” Riley had been out of prison for about a month after serving time for robbery, and he was required to register as a sex offender because of the 1988 rape of a woman.
The victim, who is in his 30s and suffers from mental disabilities, said he met Riley, now 67, after the parolee moved into the neighboring apartment at a University Avenue complex. He said that day they walked to a store and bought a pizza, and when they returned, he worked on the television cable in Riley’s apartment.
“I was trying to be a nice person, to help him out,” the man said.
The man testified that when he made a phone call to his girlfriend, Riley exposed his genitals and put his hands down his pants. He said Riley had him take a shower, and then Riley began to have sex with him on the bed.
The man said he tried to leave, but Riley pulled him back to the bed, held his hands behind his back and continued.
After the attack, the man said he went back to his own room, and the following day another neighbor told him to call the police.
The neighbor testified that the man was crying and upset when he told her what had happened. She said after the attack, Riley had knocked on the man’s apartment door, and she told Riley to leave him alone.
When Riley’s defense attorney asked the man why he didn’t leave earlier, when Riley first exposed himself, the man responded that he was hungry and wanted pizza, and he said he didn’t call police from the apartment because his cellphone had a low battery.
Riley has waived his right to a jury trial, allowing a judge to consider evidence in the case.
