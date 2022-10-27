Testimony begins in lawsuit over casino assault

WATERLOO — Attorneys for an Evansdale man who was attacked at the Isle Casino said the business’s policy contributed to his injuries.

Damond Jahmar Williams Sr. knocked Montana Lee Gunhus to the floor and repeatedly punched and kicked him in the early morning hours of Jan. 3, 2021, after learning Gunhus was using his wife’s missing loyalty club card.

Casino security didn’t step in to stop Williams once the assault started because of a policy that bars employs from physically intervening. Gunhus, 36, suffered facial injuries and lost sight in his right eye from the beating.

Testimony began Tuesday in Gunhus’ civil suit against the Isle of Capri Black Hawk County.

Attorney Jordan Talsma, who is representing Gunhus with attorney Ray Walton, said security workers didn’t monitor Williams after he reported the missing card or as he followed staff when it became apparent the investigation was leading to Gunhus. They also didn’t take steps to keep the two separated.

Talsma said casino employees don’t receive training in subduing troublemakers or using defense tactics. He said the casino’s non-intervention policy flies the face of its duty to keep patrons safe.

Attorney Mark Thomas, who is representing the Isle of Capri, said the hands-off policy is standard for similarly sized operations in the Iowa and the Midwest.

“They can’t drive right in,” Thomas said.

He said the casino isn’t responsible for the assault. Casino personnel called 911 when the attack started, and security staff yelled at Williams to stop.

Thomas said Williams was a regular customer at the casino and usually watched sports on the establishment’s TVs while his wife gambled.

Williams hadn’t caused trouble at the casino in the past and although upset, he hadn’t been threatening in the minutes leading up to the beating, Thomas said.

According to testimony at trial, Williams had used the card at a slot machine and apparently left it in the device by accident. Gunhus found the card and began playing it, using about $100 in “fan play” credits that can’t be redeemed for actual cash.

Williams discovered the card was missing about 15 minutes later and went to the customer service desk where staff was able to track the card.

Security staff approached Gunhus, who cooperated and handed over the card, and Williams – described as around 6 foot and 400 pounds – walked up behind Gunhus and knocked him down with a single swing and then continued punching and kicking him on the ground.

One non-security staff member tried to pull Williams off, but she was thrown back. The beating continued for about 25 seconds before Williams quit on his own.

Gunhus was flown to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City where efforts to relieve damaging pressure in his right eye failed. He also suffered several facial fractures that were mended with two metal plates and five screws, Talsma said.

Williams, 46, is not a party in the lawsuit, but he is being prosecuted in criminal court for the assault. He was charged with willful injury causing serious injury, a felony. Trial had been set for late August 2022, but Williams allegedly missed a pre-trial conference and is the subject of a bench warrant, according to court records.