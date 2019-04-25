WATERLOO — Prosecutors are expected to outline their case against a Waterloo man accused of killing his girlfriend’s 4-year-old daughter today.
Chad Allen Little, 35, is charged with first-degree murder and child endangerment causing death. He has pleaded not guilty.
On Wednesday the court seated a jury panel of 12 plus two alternates — 11 women and three men — following two days of jury selection.
Prosecutors allege Little injured Gracie Buss at her Downing Court apartment on May 30, 2015. She died days later at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City. An autopsy found blunt trauma to the head.
Gracie’s mother, Kristi Buss, 34, told investigators the girl had fallen down the stairs but later told police that wasn’t the case.
Court records allege that another witness told police that Little beat Gracie a lot.
Kristi Buss is also charged with child endangerment causing death and will have a separate trial.
