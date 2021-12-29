Testimony begins in Cedar Falls sexual abuse trial

WATERLOO – Testimony started Wednesday in the trial of a Farley man accused of sexually assaulting a University of Northern Iowa student in 2018 while she was intoxicated.

Zachary James Lindauer, 23, is charged with third-degree sexual abuse.

Assistant Black Hawk County Attorney Heather Jackson said the woman was too drunk to consent.

Lindauer has pleaded not guilty, and defense attorney Nina Forcier said the sexual encounter was consensual.

“Regret is not rape,” Forcier said. “She made a poor decision and now she regrets it. ... My client shouldn’t be legally responsible for her regret.”

During testimony, the woman, who was 18 at the time, told jurors she had just moved into her UNI dorm and accepted her new roommate’s invitation to go out drinking on the night of Aug. 17, 2018. She said she had little prior experience with alcohol.

They started with sipping vodka in the roommate’s parked car and then went to Sharky’s on College Hill.

The woman testified that she doesn’t remember much from that night. She didn’t know Lindauer -- who wasn't a UNI student and was in Cedar Falls to visit friends -- and they apparently met at Sharky’s and danced at the establishment.

At some point, he walked her back to her dorm. She told jurors she remembers have having trouble walking and losing her balance, and Jackson said evidence will include video footage showing the woman struggling to walk and being supported by Lindauer.

Video also shows them going to the wrong building before finding her dorm.

Forcier said the video shows the two walking arm-in-arm.

The woman testified she remembers Lindauer being on top of her and not being able to resist. She didn’t remember him leaving, and the next memory she had was of her roommate returning home.

Later that morning she went to police, and an exam recovered DNA.

Lindauer was identified in surveillance video through a Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers post, and he voluntarily talked to UNI police investigators and said the sex was consensual.

Following the incident, the woman changed dorm rooms and eventually left UNI and went to another college to complete her studies, according to testimony.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.