Testimony begins in apartment arson trial

WATERLOO — Days after Timothy Aaron Williams was told he was being evicted, a fire broke out in his West Fourth Street apartment.

Prosecutors say Williams was the person who set the fire.

Williams, 40, is charged with second-degree arson. Testimony in his trial began Wednesday with his landlord detailing how she had given him a notice to pay his late rent. When the money didn’t arrive, she went to court and obtained a hearing date that he didn’t attend.

An Oct. 7 date was set for him to be out. Around 12:30 p.m. that day, firefighters were called to the apartment building at 828 W. Fourth St. for a report of smoke.

Police said they found other residents evacuating the building and a small blaze smoldering in the back outside wall under a window to Williams’ apartment.

Inside the apartment, they found Williams trying to wheel out a grocery cart filled with his belongings. He was detained when officers discovered a torch lighter.

Officer Jamie Sullivan said he interviewed Williams, who said he had used the lighter to burn around the window. He also said he had tried to kill a scorpion by burning it.

Fire damage was limited to the area where it started, and no injuries were reported.

