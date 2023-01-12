Testimony begins in apartment arson trial

WATERLOO — Days after Timothy Aaron Williams was told he was being evicted, a fire broke out in his West Fourth Street apartment.
Prosecutors say Williams was the person who set the fire.
Williams, 40, is charged with second-degree arson. Testimony in his trial began Wednesday with his landlord detailing how she had given him a notice to pay his late rent. When the money didn’t arrive, she went to court and obtained a hearing date that he didn’t attend.
An Oct. 7 date was set for him to be out. Around 12:30 p.m. that day, firefighters were called to the apartment building at 828 W. Fourth St. for a report of smoke.
Police said they found other residents evacuating the building and a small blaze smoldering in the back outside wall under a window to Williams’ apartment.