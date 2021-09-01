Testimony begins in after-hours club trial

WATERLOO — Waterloo police said they found evidence of gambling, alcohol sales and marijuana when they searched an alleged unlicensed club following shootings in June 2020.

They also found firearms and few loose rounds of live ammunition at the former auto shop at 114 Edwards St.

Property owner Montora Johnson is fighting a city citation that claims he ran an illegal after-hours establishment. Testimony in his trial began Tuesday in Black Hawk County District Court.

Johnson, 38, acting as his own attorney, questioned officers and city officials about the difference between an illegal after-hours party and birthday party.

“You can’t call every time you see black people gathering an after set,” Johnson said while questioning Lt. Corbin Payne, who wrote the citation.

Johnson pointed to evidence photos showing “Happy Birthday” balloons on a table inside the building.

The citation was issued after investigators searched the property in the hours following two separate shootings in the Edwards Street area June 12 into June 13, 2020. The second happened around 3 a.m. In all, two men were treated for gunshot wounds.