Teeth whitening, Legos among purchases by juvenile court employee arrested for embezzling more than $100,000

She also used funds to order products through Amazon that were delivered to her home and shop for personal items at local stores, court records state.

The purchases were made using a credit card supplied by SuccessLink, a nonprofit that partnered with JCS for family and mental health services. JCS submitted the credit card bills to Black Hawk County or the Department of Human Services for payment, according to the audit. The card came with a 3% administrative fee collected by SuccessLink.

Authorities became suspicious when Foelske made purchases with the SuccessLink card while she was on leave in September 2019. She was then placed on administrative leave in October 2019 as the investigation began. She resigned in January 2020.

The audit found $123,642.57 of improper and $11,436.36 of unsupported credit card charges and related administrative fees. Of this, $103,000 was spent on gift cards and other personal purchases at Target, $14,000 at Walmart and Sam’s Club and $1,392 at Amazon.

Purchases included groceries, athletic shoes, teeth whitening treatments, cell phone accessories, kitchen utensils, electronics, Legos, Little People advent calendars and other items, the audit states.