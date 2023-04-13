WATERLOO — Two teens were injured in a shooting late Wednesday.
According to Waterloo police, the teens were outside in the 500 block of Reed Street at about 9:50 p.m. when people in a vehicle began shooting.
A 16-year-old male was shot in the lower leg, and a bullet grazed the leg of a 14-year-old male, police said. The injuries aren’t life threatening, police said.
Officers found pistol-caliber shell casings at the scene.
No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting.
