Teens detained in Waterloo stadium break-in
Teens detained in Waterloo stadium break-in

Riverfront Stadium

Riverfront Stadium

 MATTHEW PUTNEY, Courier Photo Editor

WATERLOO --  Two teens have been detained following break-ins at the home of the Bucks baseball team.

Officers were called to an alarm at the press box at Riverfront Stadium, 850 Park Road, around 6 p.m. Wednesday, but they found the culprits had fled the area before they arrived.

Then a second alarm rang around 10:40 p.m., this time at the stadium’s concessions stand, and officers caught two 13-year-old boys nearby. The youths were charged with third-degree burglary.

