Teens detained in Cedar Falls chase

CEDAR FALLS — Two youths have been detained following a Monday night chase with Cedar Falls police.
Officers attempted to stop a stolen vehicle in the area of Iowa Highway 58 and Ridgeway Avenue around 7:05 p.m. Monday.
The vehicle took off, and the chase headed north. The fleeing vehicle sideswiped another vehicle at the Greenhill Road intersection.
The chase continued until Waterloo police deployed stop sticks at Highway 58 and Greenhill Road. The teens then ran off on foot and were detained a short time later. The youths were referred to juvenile court services on charges of vehicle theft, eluding, reckless driving, credit card fraud, interference and possession of marijuana.
The Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office and the Iowa State Patrol also assisted in the pursuit.
The driver of the sideswiped vehicle wasn’t injured.
UNI Homecoming 1
Kurt and Brenda Warner ride through the University of Northern Iowa homecoming parade as VIPs in downtown Cedar Falls on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
UNI Homecoming 2
The Panther Marching Band strolls through downtown Cedar Falls in the University of Northern Iowa homecoming parade on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
UNI Homecoming 3
A crowd fills downtown Cedar Falls for the University of Northern Iowa homecoming parade on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
UNI Homecoming 4
Kids await candy from parade floats during the University of Northern Iowa homecoming parade through downtown Cedar Falls on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
UNI Homecoming 5
Members of the International Student Promoters group march in the University of Northern Iowa homecoming parade through downtown Cedar Falls on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
UNI Homecoming 6
Members of the University of Northern Iowa Army ROTC Panther Battalion hand out candy in the homecoming parade in Cedar Falls on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
UNI Homecoming 7
The Panther Marching Band strolls through downtown Cedar Falls in the University of Northern Iowa homecoming parade on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
UNI Homecoming 8
The Panther Marching Band strolls through downtown Cedar Falls in the University of Northern Iowa homecoming parade on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
UNI Homecoming 9
The Panther Marching Band strolls through downtown Cedar Falls in the University of Northern Iowa homecoming parade on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
UNI Homecoming 10
University of Northern Iowa alums Jim and Bonnie Raasch ride in the homecoming parade as Grand Marshalls in downtown Cedar Falls on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
UNI Homecoming 11
Kurt and Brenda Warner ride through the University of Northern Iowa homecoming parade as VIPs in downtown Cedar Falls on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
UNI Homecoming 12
Kurt and Brenda Warner ride through the University of Northern Iowa homecoming parade as VIPs in downtown Cedar Falls on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
UNI Homecoming 13
Kurt and Brenda Warner ride through the University of Northern Iowa homecoming parade as VIPs in downtown Cedar Falls on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
UNI Homecoming 14
The University of Northern Iowa homecoming parade rolls through downtown Cedar Falls on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
UNI Homecoming 15
The University of Northern Iowa homecoming parade rolls through downtown Cedar Falls on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
UNI Homecoming 16
Cedar Falls Mayor Rob Green waves to the crod as the University of Northern Iowa homecoming parade rolls through downtown Cedar Falls on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
UNI Homecoming 17
The University of Northern Iowa homecoming parade rolls through downtown Cedar Falls on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
UNI Homecoming 18
The University of Northern Iowa homecoming parade rolls through downtown Cedar Falls on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
UNI Homecoming 19
The University of Northern Iowa homecoming parade rolls through downtown Cedar Falls on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
UNI Homecoming 20
The University of Northern Iowa homecoming parade rolls through downtown Cedar Falls on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
UNI Homecoming 21
The University of Northern Iowa homecoming parade rolls through downtown Cedar Falls on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
UNI Homecoming 22
The University of Northern Iowa homecoming parade rolls through downtown Cedar Falls on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
UNI Homecoming 23
The University of Northern Iowa homecoming parade rolls through downtown Cedar Falls on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
UNI Homecoming 24
The University of Northern Iowa homecoming parade rolls through downtown Cedar Falls on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
UNI Homecoming 25
The University of Northern Iowa homecoming parade rolls through downtown Cedar Falls on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
UNI Homecoming 26
The University of Northern Iowa homecoming parade rolls through downtown Cedar Falls on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
UNI Homecoming 27
The University of Northern Iowa homecoming parade rolls through downtown Cedar Falls on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
UNI Homecoming 28
The University of Northern Iowa homecoming parade rolls through downtown Cedar Falls on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
VIDEO: UNI Homecoming Parade
