Teens detained in Cedar Falls chase

CEDAR FALLS — Two youths have been detained following a Monday night chase with Cedar Falls police.

Officers attempted to stop a stolen vehicle in the area of Iowa Highway 58 and Ridgeway Avenue around 7:05 p.m. Monday.

The vehicle took off, and the chase headed north. The fleeing vehicle sideswiped another vehicle at the Greenhill Road intersection.

The chase continued until Waterloo police deployed stop sticks at Highway 58 and Greenhill Road. The teens then ran off on foot and were detained a short time later. The youths were referred to juvenile court services on charges of vehicle theft, eluding, reckless driving, credit card fraud, interference and possession of marijuana.

The Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office and the Iowa State Patrol also assisted in the pursuit.

The driver of the sideswiped vehicle wasn’t injured.

