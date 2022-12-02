 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Teens detained during Cedar Falls traffic stop

CEDAR FALLS — Police recovered a stolen vehicle during a traffic stop in Cedar Falls early Friday.

Officers pulled over the vehicle for speeding in the area of University Avenue and Main Street around 1:30 a.m., and authorities noticed and odor of marijuana in the vehicle.

Police found marijuana and associated items. They also contacted the vehicle’s owner, who said the 14-year-old female driver hadn’t been given permission to take the vehicle.

Charges of operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent are pending for the driver. Also, a 14-year-old male was charged with possession of marijuana, and a 14-year-old female passenger was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

