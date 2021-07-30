 Skip to main content
Teens arrested in Waterloo pizza delivery robbery
Teens arrested in Waterloo pizza delivery robbery

WATERLOO – Four teens have been charged after they allegedly used a BB gun to hold up a pizza delivery driver Thursday night.

A Domino’s driver told police he was sent to 616 Fowler St. around 10:30 p.m. and was approached by four people when he pulled up.

One of the suspects had what appeared to be a tan handgun with a red laser sight and demanded pizza, according to police. One robber climbed into the vehicle and took $20 in cash.

Investigators determined the Fowler Street address was vacant, and they traced the phone used to place the order to a neighboring house at 309 Fowler St. where they found the four teens.

Officers also found the pizza carrier, food and a BB gun with a laser sight, according to court records.

The oldest, 16-year-old Brandon Lee Crawford, was charged with second-degree robbery in adult court. Three others -- males ages 15, 15 and 14 -- were charged with second-degree robbery in juvenile court, according to police.

