WATERLOO – A Waterloo teen was detained on weapons charges following a Saturday night shooting on Logan Avenue.

Neighbors and patrol officers heard gunfire around 7:20 p.m. Saturday, and police found broken glass in the roadway in the 1100 block of Logan and discovered an unattended car on the side of the road with a broken window and a bullet hole in the door.

While investigating, authorities found a 17-year-old girl behind a nearby tree. A handgun was on the ground near the tree.

The girl said she had been driving the car when someone shot at her, according to police. She was detained on a charge of carrying weapons.

No injuries were reported in the shooting.

