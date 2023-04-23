WATERLOO – A minor is in custody after multiple reports of shots fired Saturday night.
A 17-year-old was arrested after calls came from the 1200 block of Downing Court just before 9 p.m. Saturday of people hearing gunshots.
No one was injured, but Waterloo Police were on scene for about four hours attempting to get people to come out of the house. Once everyone was out, they executed a search warrant and recovered multiple guns.
The teenager was the only person arrested.
Collection: The aftermath of mass shootings in Louisville and Nashville
Law enforcement, ambulances, and public safety vehicles line the street at the scene of a shooting in Louisville, Ky., Monday, April 10, 2023. (Michael Clevenger/Courier Journal via AP)
Michael Clevenger
Louisville metro Police stand guard outside of the Old National Bank building in Louisville, Ky., Monday, April 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
Timothy D. Easley
Flowers and a message of hope sit on the steps of the Old National Bank in Louisville, Ky., Tuesday, April 11, 2023. On Monday, a shooting at the bank located in downtown Louisville killed several people and wounded others. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
Timothy D. Easley
Mourners gather at the Muhammad Ali Center during a vigil for the victims of Monday's shooting in Louisville, Ky., Wednesday, April 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
Timothy D. Easley
This photo provided by Terrance A. Sullivan shows police presence near the scene of a shooting in Louisville, Ky., Monday, April 10, 2023. (Terrance A. Sullivan via AP)
Terrance A. Sullivan
A Louisville Metro Police technician photographs bullet holes in the front glass of the Old National Bank building in Louisville, Ky., Monday, April 10, 2023. A shooting at the bank killed and wounded several people police said. The suspected shooter was also dead. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
Timothy D. Easley
A memorial for Joshua Barrick is on display, late Monday, April 10, 2023, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Louisville, Ky. A Louisville bank employee armed with a rifle opened fire at the bank Monday morning, killing Barrick and multiple others, including a close friend of Kentucky's governor, while livestreaming the attack on Instagram, authorities said. (AP Photo/Claire Galofaro)
Claire Galofaro
Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department participate in a moment of silence during a vigil for the victims of Monday's shooting at the Old National Bank in Louisville, Ky., Wednesday, April 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
Timothy D. Easley
A police crime scene tape is seen at the entrance to Covenant School in Nashville, Tenn. Monday, March 27, 2023. Officials say several children were killed in a shooting at the private Christian grade school in Nashville. The suspect is dead after a confrontation with police. (AP Photo/John Amis)
John Amis
Families leave a reunification site in Nashville, Tenn., Monday, March 27, 2023 after several children were killed in a shooting at Covenant School in Nashville. The suspect is dead after a confrontation with police. (AP Photo/John Amis)
John Amis
Children from The Covenant School, a private Christian school in Nashville, Tenn., hold hands as they are taken to a reunification site at the Woodmont Baptist Church after a deadly shooting at their school on Monday, March 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Jonathan Mattise)
Jonathan Mattise
Children and a man depart the reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist church after a school shooting, Monday, March 27, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
John Bazemore
Children sign a cross at an entry to Covenant School, Tuesday, March 28, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn., which has become a memorial to the victims of Monday's school shooting. (AP Photo/John Amis)
John Amis
A message to the school is one of many at a memorial for victims at an entry to Covenant School, Tuesday, March 28, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn., following a fatal shooting a day earlier. (AP Photo/John Amis)
John Amis
People pay their respects at an entry to The Covenant School that has become a memorial for victims, Tuesday, March 28, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. Six people were fatally shot at the school the day before. (AP Photo/John Amis)
John Amis
Three girls pay respects at a growing memorial for the victims of Monday' school shooting , Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at an entry to Covenant School in Nashville. (AP Photo/John Amis)
John Amis
Girls write messages on crosses at an entry to Covenant School, Tuesday, March 28, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn., which has become a memorial for the victims of Monday's school shooting. (AP Photo/John Amis)
John Amis
A young girl places an item at a growing memorial,Tuesday, March 28, 2023, in Nashville, at an entry to Covenant School for the victims of Monday' shooting. (AP Photo/John Amis)
John Amis
Young girls wearing pink ribbons arrive for the funeral service held for The Covenant School shooting victim Evelyn Dieckhaus at the Woodmont Christian Church Friday, March 31, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
Wade Payne
Mourners arrive for the funeral service held for The Covenant School shooting victim Evelyn Dieckhaus at the Woodmont Christian Church Friday, March 31, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
Wade Payne
Maggie Williams wipes away tears as she is comforted by Ruby Barton at the March for Our Lives anti gun violence protest outside the State Capitol in Nashville, Tenn., on Monday, April 3, 2023. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
George Walker IV
Students gather outside the State Capitol for the March for Our Lives anti gun protest in Nashville, Tenn., Monday, April 3, 2023. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
George Walker IV
Students yell, asking for gun reform legislation and support the Tennessee Three outside the House chamber Thursday, April 6, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. Tennessee Republicans are seeking to oust three House Democrats for their role in a demonstration calling for gun control following the Nashville school shooting. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
George Walker IV
Demonstrators hold hands and lock arms with each other during the "Arms Are for Hugging" protest for gun control legislation, Tuesday, April 18, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. Participants created a human chain starting from Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt, where victims of The Covenant School shooting were taken on March 27, and ending at the Tennessee State Capitol. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
George Walker IV
Demonstrators lock arms with each other during the "Arms Are for Hugging" protest for gun control legislation, Tuesday, April 18, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. Participants created a human chain spreading from Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt, where victims of The Covenant School shooting were taken on March 27, to the Tennessee State Capitol. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
George Walker IV
Covenant School student Alex Eissinger-Hansen holds her mother's leg during a demonstration for gun control legislation Tuesday, April 18, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. Participants created a human chain spreading from Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt, where victims of The Covenant School shooting were taken on March 27, to the Tennessee State Capitol. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
George Walker IV
Mabel Weiss draws on the floor of Legislative Plaza during a demonstration for gun control legislation Tuesday, April 18, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. Participants created a human chain spreading from Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt, where victims of The Covenant School shooting were taken on March 27, to the Tennessee State Capitol. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
George Walker IV
