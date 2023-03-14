WATERLOO — Police arrested a teenager after she allegedly stole a car and then fled from police over the weekend.

At 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Waterloo police received a report of a stolen vehicle at the Hy-Vee Wine and Spirits, at 2126 Kimball Ave.

Officers located the vehicle near Falls Avenue and Maxwell Street, where the driver didn’t stop when officers tried to pull it over.

The vehicle came to a stop at a dead end at Community Motors. Najaha Ragsdale, 18, of Waterloo, ran from the passenger seat, according to court documents. Police say a 17-year-old girl was driving at the time.

Ragsdale, along with the minor, were charged with interference with official acts and first degree theft.

