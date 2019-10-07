WATERLOO – Four teens who fled from a Waverly youth home have been detained in Waterloo following a chase in a stolen sport utility vehicle.
A Waterloo police officer attempted to stop the 1996 Ford Explorer around 1 a.m. Monday for a traffic violation in the area of Franklin Street and Mullan Avenue. The chase crossed the Cedar River and headed west until the vehicle stopped at a dead end on Zachary Court.
Police detained a 15-year-old male, two 16-year-old females and a 14-year-old girl. The teens had fled from the Bremwood Lutheran Children’s Home in Waverly, and the Explorer had been reported stolen in Waverly, according to Waterloo police.
