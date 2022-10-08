Teen with gun detained following foot chase

WATERLOO — A Waterloo teen was detained after police found a gun during a foot chase on Thursday morning.
Officers pulled over a vehicle in the area of East Fourth and Oliver streets around 8:50 a.m. when a passenger jumped out and attempted to run off.
A 16-year-old male was detained a short distance away, and police found a 9 mm pistol and marijuana. The teen was detained on charges of carrying weapons and interference while armed.
