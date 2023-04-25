WATERLOO — A former Waterloo resident who was removed from the country while awaiting trial for a 2020 fatal crash has been detained.
Juan Rubio Alejo was detained last week in Texas after apparently returning to the United States from Mexico, according to court officials.
The circumstances of his detention weren’t immediately available.
Authorities allege Alejo was intoxicated when he struck 67-year-old Robert Kenneth Chambers, who was returning home from the store with the help of his guide dog on Sept. 9, 2020.
Chambers, who is legally blind, died of his injuries in the hospital on Oct. 3, 2020.
Alejo was 17 years old at the time.
He was charged with homicide by vehicle/intoxication in October 2021, and he was initially detained in Minnesota.
He posted a $100,000 bond while still in Minnesota, and then immigration officials returned him to Mexico.
A bond forfeiture hearing in the case is tentatively scheduled for May.
