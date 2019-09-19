WATERLOO – A teen who killed his sister in a stolen gun accident in 2015 has been detained after he allegedly violated probation in Mississippi.
Diyrun Dapree Coffer, now 19, had been charged with manslaughter in juvenile court and trafficking stolen weapons in adult court in connection with the May 15, 2015, shooting death of 15-year-old Jykeria Coffer at their Broadway Street home. He was 14 at the time.
Coffer was placed at the State Training School for Boys and in 2018 was granted a deferred judgment in the weapons case that would have removed the offense from his record following two to five years of probation. Probation was transferred to Mississippi, where he had moved.
In July 2019, authorities asked the court to review his probation. He had tested positive for THC once, was ejected from substance abuse treatment for non-compliance and was placed on “absconded” status because he hadn’t been to the probation office since December 2018.
Coffer was detained on Sept. 12 and remains at the Black Hawk County Jail pending a hearing.
