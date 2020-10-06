Teen who killed elderly Waterloo woman in 1993 granted work release

WATERLOO – Ruthann Veal, who killed an elderly Waterloo woman when she was a teenage runaway from Mason City in 1993, has been granted work release.

The move came Tuesday following an interview with a three-member panel of the Iowa Board of Parole, said Andrew Boettger, the board’s vice chairman.

“This grant was in comport with the Department of Corrections who recommended that level of transitional release for Ms. Veal at this time,” Boettger wrote in an email.

It wasn’t immediately clear when the transition would take place or where Veal would be serving work release.

Veal has been in prison since 1995, housed at the Iowa Correctional Institution for Women in Mitchellville.

Veal was only 14 years old when she repeatedly stabbed 66-year-old Catherine Haynes, a retired University of Northern Iowa librarian, in her own home in June 1993 and took her car and credit cards and went shopping. She was detained days later in Cedar Rapids.

A jury found Veal guilty of first-degree murder in adult court, and she was sentenced to the only punishment for the crime under state law --- life in prison without parole. She was the youngest female in the adult correctional system when she entered.