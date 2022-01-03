Teen who escaped in Waterloo captured in Des Moines

WATERLOO –- A Des Moines area teen who escaped from a juvenile transport vehicle in Waterloo while awaiting the outcome of attempted murder and robbery charges has been captured.

Authorities detained Simon Gerson Agar, now 18, around 3 p.m. Monday at a home on Eighth Street in Des Moines, according to Polk County sheriff’s deputies.

Agar was transported to the Polk County Jail where he will continue to be held until his next court date.

Agencies involved in the capture include the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Des Moines Police, 5th Judicial District and the U.S. Marshals Service.

Agar had been charged with attempted murder, robbery, gang participation and other charges in a home robbery in Johnston where he was accused of shooting the victim.

He was housed at the Northern Iowa Juvenile Detention Center on Airline Highway in Waterloo when he escaped from a transport vehicle on Dec. 20 at Broadway Street and Wagner Road while returning from court appearance in Polk County.

He disappeared and remained at large. Details of how he escaped are under investigation.

