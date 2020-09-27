 Skip to main content
Teen treated for gunshot wound in Waterloo
WATERLOO — A teen was treated for a gunshot wound in Waterloo on Sunday afternoon.

The youth arrived at MercyOne Medical Center around 4:30 p.m. with a gunshot wound to his leg. The injuries aren’t considered life-threatening, according to police.

It’s wasn’t immediately clear where the shooting occurred, and police continue to investigate.

