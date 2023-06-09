WATERLOO — Prosecutors said they know how Tamica Allison and her friend, Andrea “Taste” Anderson, were shot to death.

County Attorney Brian Williams also said he knows the “who” part of the case. He alleges it was Allison’s boyfriend, Matthew Dee Buford III, 39, who pulled the trigger in their West Second Street apartment on Feb. 10, 2020. But what remains elusive is why they died.

“The only people who could tell you why are dead in pools of their own blood,” Williams told jurors on Thursday as testimony began in Buford’s trial for two counts of first-degree murder and one count of flight to avoid prosecution.

Following the double slaying, Buford said goodbye to friends and family and traveled to Peoria, Illinois, before eventually turning himself into authorities, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors said Buford shot both women shortly before 10 p.m. while Allison’s teen son and daughter were in their rooms upstairs.

Her daughter, who was 14 years old at the time, recounted how she heard the adults talking downstairs.

She heard her mother say, “What are you going to do, shoot me in the face? I don’t care, I’m not scared.”

That was immediately followed by two gunshots. She noticed that music that had been playing also stopped.

The daughter said she was scared and attempted to wake her older brother.

From the landing, she saw that Buford turned off the light downstairs and walk out of sight. She called out his name.

“Don’t come down here, because I love you,” Buford told her, according to her account.

She came down.

“I saw my mom on her back, and I saw Taste on her side or her stomach, and there was a lot of blood under them. And Matthew was sitting in a chair, and he was holding a gun,” the daughter testified.

She returned upstairs to her brother.

“I told him I think that they are dead … because they weren’t moving and there was a lot of blood,” the daughter said.

That’s when Buford called them downstairs, telling them to bring jackets.

The three of them left through the front door, bypassing the room with the bodies.

He asked the teens where they wanted to go and dropped off the son at a friend’s house, driving off.

According to the daughter, they then drove around. Buford went to visit his own children at their mother’s house, waking them to give hugs but not offering any explanation.

They drove around to other family and friends. Buford told the daughter “You’re not going to love me anymore. You are going to hate me.”

“I felt stuck, like I couldn’t say anything,” she told jurors. “I just kept thinking about see my mom and Taste on the floor.”

Buford eventually took her to the home of Anderson’s daughter. She was crying when they let her in and she told them what happened.

Defense attorney Alfred Willett said prosecutors won’t be able to meet the burden of proof.

“The state’s evidence will fail to show that Matthew Buford shot and killed Tamica Allison and Andrea Anderson,” Willett said.

He said no one saw the shooting and there is no evidence linking Buford to the gun recovered in the investigation.

“There is no DNA connecting the firearm, there is no DNA connecting the magazine to the firearm that was found. There are no latent fingerprints linking the firearm to the defendant,” Willett said.

He said the medical examiner won’t be able to determine which woman was shot first and toxicology tests indicated both of the victims were intoxicated.

Testimony in the trial is scheduled to continue Friday.

Double homicide West Second St, February 2020 021120jr-shooting-w2nd-1 021120jr-shooting-w2nd-3 021120jr-shooting-w2nd-2 021120jr-shooting-w2nd-4 021120jr-shooting-w2nd-6 021120jr-shooting-w2nd-5 021120jr-shooting-w2nd-7 Matthew Dee Buford III 022220jr-buford-initial-4 022220jr-buford-initial-5 022220jr-buford-initial-1 022220jr-buford-initial-2 022220jr-buford-initial-3 110620jr-burford-hearing-1 110620jr-burford-hearing-2 110620jr-burford-hearing-3 110620jr-burford-hearing-5