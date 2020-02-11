Teen testifies about planning fatal robbery

After Craft continued on his way to his Courtland Street home, Brown and the uncles began discussing robbing Craft, Gamblin said. He said the plan involved Brown going to the house to buy marijuana, leaving and then returning, pretending to have dropped his cash in the dark and asking for a flashlight, Gamblin said.

Gamblin said he waited across the street on the sidewalk and watched as Brown entered, left and went back inside the house with an uncle.

“A couple of shots rang out, and then Quin and them started running out of the house,” Gamblin said.

He said they ran away to a house on Glenwood after taking a black, round screw-top canister with 1 or 2 grams of marijuana. An uncle looked outside to see if they dropped any of the weed, he said.

He said he didn’t see any money.

Witnesses earlier testified Craft had about an ounce of marijuana and $4,000 in cash at the house.

Gamblin also described how Brown’s gun had been covered with a white plastic grocery bag to catch the spent shell casings when it was fired, so evidence wouldn’t be left behind. He said an uncle flushed the casings.