WATERLOO – One of two teens charged in the 2017 slaying of a Waterloo man has pleaded to charges he was involved in robbing the victim on the night of the fatal shooting.
Terrion Lamar Gamblin, 16, was charged with first-degree murder and first-degree robbery in adult court in the death of 39-year-old Cedric Craft at Craft’s Courtland Street home.
On Feb. 14, Gamblin pleaded to the robbery charge, and he was sentenced to up to 25 years in prison. Because he is a juvenile, there is no mandatory minimum sentence for the robbery charge.
WATERLOO — A Waterloo man who was shot in the head during a burglary to his home has died, a…
The murder charge is still pending, and Gamblin has waived his right to trial within a year of being charged.
The other person arrested for murder and robbery in Craft’s death, 17-year-old Quintarius Lamark Brown, is also awaiting trial in adult court.
Authorities allege the two had been involved in a plan to rob Craft on Dec. 11, 2017. Police were called to the house shortly after 7 p.m. and found Craft with a gunshot wound to his head. He later died at a local hospital. The investigation determined items had been removed from the house.
Court records allege Gamblin waited outside during the robbery and acted as a lookout. Brown allegedly told others he had shot Craft.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.