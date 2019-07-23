WATERLOO – A Waterloo teen awaiting trial in a June shooting is back in jail after police allegedly found him with ammunition on Monday night.
Police arrested Demarrion Untrell Oden, 18, of 805 W. Eighth St., on Monday for felon in possession of ammunition and possession of synthetic marijuana after responding to a weapons call in the 700 block of West Third Street shortly after 10 p.m.
When officers approached Oden, he dropped a backpack, and police found .22-caliber ammo in the backpack, according to court records. Authorities found synthetic marijuana in a squad car after driving Oden to the police station, records state.
At the time, Oden was out on bond awaiting trial for a June 3 shooting on West Eighth Street that damaged a Ford Expedition and grazed the leg of a woman inside.
