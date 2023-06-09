WATERLOO --- A Waterloo teen has been arrested for allegedly stabbing his friend.

Waterloo police arrested Emmanuel Seokin Mehdeh, 17, on Thursday on one count of willful injury causing serious injury. He is charged as an adult, according to court records.

Authorities allege Mehdeh and a friend got into an argument around 4:40 a.m. Thursday in the 400 block of Reber Avenue. During the dispute, Mehdeh pulled out a kitchen knife and asked his friend where he wanted to get stabbed.

When the friend didn’t response, he stabbed him in the thigh and foot and fled, according to court records.

The victim was treated for injuries, which aren’t considered life threatening.

