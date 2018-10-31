WATERLOO -- A 17-year-old was shot in the arm and leg during a shooting on Argyle Street in Waterloo on Tuesday night.
Waterloo Police were called to the 100 block of Argyle Street for a call of shots fired just before 10 p.m. Tuesday.
Once there, they found two teenagers, one of whom had been shot.
Marquavion Brown, 17, sustained bullet wounds to his left leg and right arm, according to police. He was taken to the hospital by private vehicle and is expected to recover.
Police located "numerous" shell casings in the area, according to Capt. Dave Mohlis. No other injuries or damage to surrounding homes or vehicles was noted.
Later, police spotted and stopped a vehicle matching a description of the vehicle involved with three occupants in the car. The vehicle was impounded and is being investigated.
No charges have yet been filed, and police continue to investigate.
Thank God the chief keeps telling us that crime is down, because anyone with two eyes to see the news would realize otherwise.
