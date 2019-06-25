{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – A teen serving time for a 2017 mugging has fled from a halfway house.

Dana Lee Scott Jr., 18, failed to return to the Waterloo Residential Correctional Facility on Monday, according to officials with the Iowa Department of Corrections. He was released from prison after serving a year, and he was then transferred to the facility on May 30 for work release.

Scott is described as a black male, 5 feet 11 inches tall, and weighing 157 pounds.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

He was convicted of second-degree robbery in connection with an August 2017 incident where he and two others beat a Waterloo man and took $5 in cash from him.

+33 Mugshot Gallery for June 2019

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
1
1
1
2

Tags

Police and Courts Reporter

Cops and courts reporter for the Courier

Load comments