CEDAR FALLS -- A Waterloo teen has been sentenced to probation in a 2021 robbery at a Cedar Falls mobile home park that left one person with a gunshot wound.

Alberto Luis Quinto, 18, pleaded to charges of first-degree robbery and second-degree burglary and on Monday was sentenced up to 35 years in prison suspended to two to five years of probation.

The robbery charge is usually punishable by mandatory prison, but Quinto was eligible for probation because he was a minor at the time of the crime.

Cases for two others charged in the crime -- Aubrianna Rae Leinbaugh and Megan Lee Palmer, both 19 -- remain pending with court dates set for next week.

The victim told police he had just returned to his mobile home on Peridot Road around 10 p.m. Sept. 10, 2021, when three people wearing masks emerged from the bushes and demanded his wallet. He ran off and was shot in the thigh.

The assailants also burglarized his home and took an xBox, TV and other items.

Court records indicate that phone and SnapChat records and GPS data linked the three to the crime. Images posted to SnapChat also showed Quinto with items taken during the burglary, records state.

The US surpasses 125 mass shootings in 2023—here's every event mapped The US surpasses 100 mass shootings in 2023—here's every event mapped Mass shootings have happened in gun-friendly states—and some stricter ones Mass shootings take place in nearly every type of public and private space Mass shootings take place in nearly every type of public and private space Mass shootings have happened in gun-friendly states—and some stricter ones