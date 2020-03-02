Teen sentenced to prison in fatal Waterloo robbery (PHOTOS)

WATERLOO -- Terrion Gamblin was 14 when he agreed to be a lookout for a friend who brought a handgun to rob a neighborhood marijuana dealer in 2017.

The decision will have implications for the rest of his life.

Now 17, the Waterloo teen was sentenced Monday to prison as part of a plea deal that staved off a first-degree murder charge that was lodged because the victim, Cedric “Skee” Craft, a 39-year-old father of nine, was shot and killed in the heist.

Under the arrangement, Gamblin, who testified at the trial of the alleged gunman Quintarius Lamark Brown, was sentenced to up to 10 years in prison for a reduced charge of aiding and abetting willful injury causing bodily injury. The 10-year sentence will run concurrent to a 25-year sentence for conspiracy to commit robbery for the same incident.

Because he was a minor at the time of the crime, Gamblin won’t be required to serve a mandatory minimum before he is eligible for parole.

Gamblin declined to comment to the court during Monday’s hearing, but Craft’s relatives said he should have done something to stop the crime before it turned tragic.

