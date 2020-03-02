Teen sentenced to prison in fatal Waterloo robbery (PHOTOS)

WATERLOO -- Terrion Gamblin was 14 when he agreed to be a lookout for a friend who brought a handgun to rob a neighborhood marijuana dealer in 2017.
The decision will have implications for the rest of his life.
Now 17, the Waterloo teen was sentenced Monday to prison as part of a plea deal that staved off a first-degree murder charge that was lodged because the victim, Cedric “Skee” Craft, a 39-year-old father of nine, was shot and killed in the heist.
Under the arrangement, Gamblin, who testified at the trial of the alleged gunman Quintarius Lamark Brown, was sentenced to up to 10 years in prison for a reduced charge of aiding and abetting willful injury causing bodily injury. The 10-year sentence will run concurrent to a 25-year sentence for conspiracy to commit robbery for the same incident.
Because he was a minor at the time of the crime, Gamblin won’t be required to serve a mandatory minimum before he is eligible for parole.
Gamblin declined to comment to the court during Monday’s hearing, but Craft’s relatives said he should have done something to stop the crime before it turned tragic.
You have free articles remaining.
“Although you weren’t the triggerman, you knew what was going on,” said Craft’s sister, Brenda Jones, who wore a sweatshirt declaring “Justice for Skee” to the hearing. “You could have called the police.”
Daughter Cateisha Craft said the slaying left a hole in the family.
“I’m still hurting to this day,” Cateisha Craft said. “I look at my daughter, and I don’t even know what to say. She sees my dad on my shirt and says ‘that’s Papa.’ She can’t go see him. I can never take her over there … When the holidays come; I never want to celebrate.”
Prosecutors said Brown came up with the idea to rob Cedric Craft when he saw Craft walking home from a convenience store on Dec. 11, 2017. Brown pretended to be interested in buying marijuana when he went to Craft’s home on Courtland Street and then shot him in the face with a 380-caliber pistol, prosecutors said.
Gamblin testified that he was standing across the street at the time and heard the gunshot.
Brown, who was 16 at the time of the robbery, was convicted of first-degree murder and first-degree robbery following a February jury trial. Sentencing is scheduled to April 20, and the murder charge is punishable life in prison, although he can be eligible for parole because he was a minor.