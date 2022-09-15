Teen sentenced to prison in deadly 2021 drug robbery

WATERLOO — A Waterloo teen was sentenced to up to 25 years in prison for his role in a 2021 synthetic marijuana heist.

His accomplice wasn’t so lucky.

Alvonni Jante Stone, 19, declined to comment to the court on Wednesday as Judge Kellyann Lekar imposed the sentence on charges of first-degree robbery and first-degree burglary in the robbery that turned into a shootout outside a Washington Street convenience store on Aug. 24, 2021.

Stone’s companion, 20-year-old Dayton Sanders, was shot and killed by their intended victim, Cedrick Ondrell Smith, 25. Stone had also fired a single shot, the bullet glancing off Smith’s car as he drove off.

Lekar said the prison sentence was appropriate.

“These were extremely serious circumstances out of which someone did die,” she said.

Smith wasn’t charged in the shooting but was sentenced on drug charges stemming from the investigation. A jury found another would-be robber, Daijon Jarell Stokes, who was accused of setting up the crime, guilty of a lesser assault charge at trial.

Because Stone was a juvenile, only 17, at the time of the robbery, he won’t face a mandatory minimum before he is eligible for parole.

The 25-year sentence will run concurrent to a five-year stint for burglary and theft charges for allegedly stealing more than $1,500 worth of items from a building that served as Stokes’ T-shirt press and music studio following the botched robbery. It was also concurrent to a misdemeanor charge that he spit on two detention officers at the Black Hawk County Jail in June 2022.

During sentencing, defense attorney Alfred Willett said his client’s life circumstances left him with little chance to succeed.

“There is a lack of formal education, a lack of familial stability, a lack of parental supervision, a heavy addition of drug abuse and, quite frankly, an association with the wrong people at the time of this conduct,” Willett said.

The sentencing came a few days after Stone picked up another felony arrest for having weapons in jail. Court records indicate jail staff found a sharpened comb in his cell while responding to a disturbance on Monday.