Teen sentenced to prison in 2021 home robbery

WATERLOO — One of two teens convicted in a home robbery in 2021 has been sentenced to prison.

The attorney for Wilmaris Kaihron Burt, 19, had requested probation, noting Burt had acquaintances who died from violence in Waterloo and Des Moines in the years leading up to the robbery.

“He’s getting a sense of doom, of hopelessness,” defense attorney Kathryn Mahoney told the court during a Monday hearing.

But Judge Andrea Dryer questioned how experiencing such pain and loss would translate into breaking into a home and terrorizing others.

Instead, she handed down a 25-year prison sentence for the charges of first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary and going armed.

“It is difficult to imagine a more frightening circumstance,” Dryer said. “Thankfully it stopped. Thankfully no one was shot.”

Authorities said Burt and Patrick Roosevelt Hickman Isabell broke open a bedroom window to a Newell Street home on July 14, 2021. They crawled inside and demanded cash and jewelry from a 19 year old at the house.

A relative sleeping in a basement bedroom heard the commotion and called 911. Burt and Isabell were arrested following a brief standoff, and officers found a 9 mm Taurus pistol after searching the home.

Dryer did note that Burt was less culpable that his co-defendant – Isabell had allegedly pointed the gun at the resident – and had taken responsibility, pleading guilty where Isabell went to trial.

She opted to run the sentences concurrent instead of adding them together. Because Burt was a juvenile at the time of the crime, mandatory minimums before parole don’t apply.

Isabell, 20, was convicted of the same charges during a December 2022 trial and he is awaiting sentencing.