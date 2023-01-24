Teen sentenced to prison in 2021 home robbery

WATERLOO — One of two teens convicted in a home robbery in 2021 has been sentenced to prison.
The attorney for Wilmaris Kaihron Burt, 19, had requested probation, noting Burt had acquaintances who died from violence in Waterloo and Des Moines in the years leading up to the robbery.
“He’s getting a sense of doom, of hopelessness,” defense attorney Kathryn Mahoney told the court during a Monday hearing.
As recreational marijuana shops increase across the country, many health officials have growing concerns over the packaging and marketing of flavored cannabis that could appeal to people under 21. Marijuana use may harm the developing teenage brain, according to the CDC. It may lead to difficulty thinking and reduced coordination. The CDC says 22% of U.S. high school students in 2019 reported using marijuana in the last 30 days. New York, which legalized recreational marijuana in March 2021, forbids marketing and advertising that "is designed in any way to appeal to children or other minors." But the state has yet to officially adopt rules on advertising that could ban cartoons, candy depictions and other marketing, which the New York State Office of Cannabis Management suggests could attract people under 21. Many strains of cannabis had catchy names long before marijuana was legal. Medical use of cannabis is currently allowed in 37 U.S. states, while 21 states allow recreational use. Local lawmakers often look to the federal government to set national standards, an option not possible for cannabis marketing because marijuana remains illegal at the federal level.
But Judge Andrea Dryer questioned how experiencing such pain and loss would translate into breaking into a home and terrorizing others.
Instead, she handed down a 25-year prison sentence for the charges of first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary and going armed.
“It is difficult to imagine a more frightening circumstance,” Dryer said. “Thankfully it stopped. Thankfully no one was shot.”
Parkersburg couple's heifer named grand champion at the National Western Stock show
Restaurant inspection update: Dusty chicken, cockroach coleslaw and moldy beef
New internet provider becomes available in Waterloo
Kings and Queens Club temporarily closed, up for sale
Celebrity bowhunting couple sentenced for conspiring to illegally obtain wildlife in Nebraska
You Tuber found guilty of interference, plans to appeal
Waterloo woman wins $25,000 a year for life
New Hampton man charged in overdose death
One Cedar Valley names executive director as it prepares for 'next phase'
Preps to Watch: Meet Semelroth, Homolar, Ortner, Camilo, Ugrin and Roberts
Man arrested after car chase through Cedar Valley
Experience Waterloo announces My Waterloo Days lineup, free admission
High School Wrestling Roundup: Don Bosco, Waverly-Shell Rock win big tournaments
High School Basketball: Drew Wagner scores 1,000th point, Waterloo Christian sweeps Don Bosco
Wife arrested for attempted murder in sword attack
Authorities said Burt and Patrick Roosevelt Hickman Isabell broke open a bedroom window to a Newell Street home on July 14, 2021. They crawled inside and demanded cash and jewelry from a 19 year old at the house.
A relative sleeping in a basement bedroom heard the commotion and called 911. Burt and Isabell were arrested following a brief standoff, and officers found a 9 mm Taurus pistol after searching the home.
Dryer did note that Burt was less culpable that his co-defendant – Isabell had allegedly pointed the gun at the resident – and had taken responsibility, pleading guilty where Isabell went to trial.
She opted to run the sentences concurrent instead of adding them together. Because Burt was a juvenile at the time of the crime, mandatory minimums before parole don’t apply.
Isabell, 20, was convicted of the same charges during a December 2022 trial and he is awaiting sentencing.
Winter Walk video of the swinging bridge at Mayor's Park. January 2023
Winter Walk video Hartman Reserve on Hackett Road, Waterloo, Iowa. January 2023
Winter Walk video Krieg’s Crossing and George Wyth State Park, Cedar Falls, Iowa. January 2023
Winter Walk video Lincoln Park, Waterloo, Iowa. January 2023
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.