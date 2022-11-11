Teen sentenced in February shooting in Cedar Falls

CEDAR FALLS — A Cedar Falls teen who dropped his phone at the scene of a botched drug deal that ended with a shooting in February has been sentenced to prison.

Under a plea agreement with prosecutors, Shawntelly Cortez Johnson Jr., 18, was sentenced to up to 10 years in prison on Oct. 31 on charges of intimidation with a weapon and possession of marijuana with intent to deliver.

Authorities allege the victim had entered a vehicle with Johnson and others in the 400 block of West 15th Street around 12:45 a.m. on Feb. 1 and tried to buy marijuana with two counterfeit $100 bills. When he was confronted about the fake cash, the victim fled the vehicle and climbed into his own vehicle.

Someone from Johnson’s vehicle then fired shots as the victim drove off. The victim wasn’t injured, but his vehicle was struck by the gunfire.

Police found five spend shell casings and Johnson’s iPhone at the scene.

Johnson, who was 17 at the time, went to the police station to retrieve his phone and he was charged as an adult.

The sentence will run concurrent with other drug and assault charges from unrelated incidents including a December 2021 search that uncovered three handguns and a November 2021 attack in the Cedar Falls High School parking lot.