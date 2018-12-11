Try 1 month for 99¢
Black Hawk County Courthouse.

WATERLOO – A Waterloo teen has been sentenced to a halfway house for his role in a July drive-by shooting that shattered a bystander’s leg bone.

Paris Kalid Dijoion Wilder, 18, pleaded guilty to willful injury causing serious injury and intimidation with a weapon, and on Monday a judge formalized a plea agreement for a 10-year sentence suspended to up to five years of probation with placement at the Waterloo Residential Facility.

Prosecutors Brad Walz said Wilder wasn’t the person shooting when a .223-caliber bullet hit 72-year-old Willie James Outlaw in the leg. But Wilder was in the vehicle with others who were bent on revenge for an earlier shooting where his acquaintance Marquez Alexander Martin was targeted, he said.

Walz said the drive-by shooting on Crescent Place could have easily turned fatal.

“This could have been much more serious,” Walz said.

Martin, 26, who was backseat passenger and owned the vehicle, pleaded to intimidation with weapon, willful injury and going armed, and he was sentenced to prison in August. Another person in the vehicle, Charles David Brown, 28, is scheduled to go to trial in January.

More than a year before the shooting, Wilder was caught with a stolen gun in June 2017, Walz said, and he was also arrested for carrying a Smith & Wesson .40-caliber handgun in June 2018.

Defense attorney Melissa Anderson-Seeber said Wilder was concerned when he learned Outlaw had been injured in the shooting. She said he kept up with his schooling while in jail and is on track to graduate next year.

Police and Courts Reporter

Cops and courts reporter for the Courier

