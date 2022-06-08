 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Teen sentenced in 2021 home robbery

Black Hawk County Courthouse.

WATERLOO — A Waterloo teen has been sentenced to prison in connection with a 2021 armed robbery at a home.

Taeqwavyon Shawntavious Spates, 17, pleaded to first-degree robbery, carrying weapons and two counts of felon in possession of a firearm. On Monday, he was sentenced to up to 25 years in prison on the robbery charge with concurrent sentences for the other charges.

Because he was a juvenile at the time of the crime, Spates will not be subject to mandatory minimum time before he is eligible for parole.

Authorities allege Spates and two others entered a Byron Avenue home around 4 a.m. on May 23, 2021. One of the resident had a gun held to his head and was struck in the face with the gun, and the assailants took a video game system and a phone.

Video footage showed Spates entering and leaving the house with a handgun, according to court records.

He remained at large until June 22 when officers with Waterloo Police Department’s Violent Crime Apprehension Team searched his home on Randall Street and found a 9 mm SIG Sauer pistol that allegedly belonged to Spates, according to court records. Officers also found a .22-caliber Mossberg rifle and 9 mm Jennings handgun.

