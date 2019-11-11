{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – Police are investigating a weekend robbery where a vehicle was stolen.

A 17-year-old boy told police he was in the area of West Fifth and Allen streets around 10:15 p.m. Saturday when someone assaulted him and took his wallet and vehicle.

The vehicle was later located, police said.

No arrests have been made in the crime.

