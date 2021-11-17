Teen recounts escaping fatal fire as murder trial begins

WATERLOO – A Waterloo teen on Wednesday recounted how she escaped from a house fire that took the lives of her mother and younger brother in 2018.

The 16-year-old girl, who was 13 at the time, said she woke to yelling and smoke billowing in through the crack above her bedroom door at 536 Dawson St.

“It was filling the top of my room,” she said.

She could hear her mother, 32-year-old Ashley Smith, in another bedroom yelling “where is the smoke coming from?” Her brother, 9-year-old Jaykwon Sallis, in the same room as her mother, was screaming.

The teen would go on to jump from her second-story window, but Jaykwon and Smith perished in the blaze.

Prosecutors say the person behind the fire was Denise Susanna O’Brien, who is charged with two counts of first-degree murder. Testimony in her trial began Wednesday.

Black Hawk County Attorney Brian Williams said O’Brien was upset with an ex-boyfriend, Willie Phillips, who was seeing Teryn Netz, another resident of the Dawson Street home.

“She was full of absolute jealousy and rage,” Black Hawk County Attorney Brian Williams told jurors during opening statements.

He said O’Brien, who had been involved in an earlier confrontation at the house about a week prior, denied being there the night of the fire. But surveillance videos show her walking away from the area moments after the fire, Williams said.

Defense attorney Trevor Andersen said the state’s case relies on “imagination” instead of evidence, and it isn’t apparent from the grainy videos if the person is O’Brien.

“There is nothing necessarily linking Ms. O’Brien to being in those videos,” Anderson said.

“She is not the one who tried to start this fire. … She is not the one who’s responsible for this,” he said.

The teen told jurors she opened her bedroom door in an attempt to escape, but the heavy smoke knocked her down.

“I couldn’t see anything after opening my door except my window,” she said. Remembering fire safety lessons, she crawled to the window, unable to breathe. She then opened the window pane and pushed out the screen, finally able to draw in a little fresh air.

Looking out, she saw Phillips and Netz climbing out a neighboring window onto a porch roof, but the teen didn’t have the same option, only a two-story drop to the ground below.

Phillips climbed down to the ground and prepared to catch the teen as she jumped.

“He caught me late, but he caught me,” the teen said. She said she hurt her ankle.

After that, she waited for her mother and younger brother, but they never made it out.

Testimony in the trial is scheduled to continue Thursday in Black Hawk County District Court.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 3 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.