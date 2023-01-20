Teen pleads in treehouse sexual assault

WAVERLY — An Ogden teenager has pleaded to charges he and another teen sexually abused a girl after they fled a Waverly youth shelter in May 2022.

Chad Chapline, 17, pleaded to an amended count of second-degree sexual abuse in Bremer County District Court on Tuesday. The charge carries a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison. Sentencing has been scheduled for February.

Authorities allege Chapline, the 15-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy escaped the LSI-Bremwood Campus youth center. While at large, the two males threatened the girl with a knife and sexually abused her in a Waverly tree house on May 14 and 15, according to court records.

Chapline was charged as an adult and his defense attorney had attempted to send the case back to juvenile court in June.

Following a hearing, a district court judge ruled the case would remain in adult court, noting Chapline had been the subject of numerous prior Iowa Department of Human Services placements and interventions without success.

The 15-year-old boy was charged in juvenile court.

