Teen injured in shooting in Waterloo

WATERLOO --- A teenager was injured in a shooting in Waterloo Wednesday evening.

Details weren’t available, but the 14 year old suffered an injury to his lower leg and was taken to a local hospital by private vehicle, according to police. Authorities said his injuries aren't life threatening.

Officers said the teen was outside when the shots rang out in the 800 block of Grant Avenue around 8:05 p.m. Wednesday. Investigators found spent shell casings in the area.

No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting.

