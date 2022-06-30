 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, The Courier is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Community Bank and Trust
top story

Teen injured in shooting in Waterloo

  • Updated
  • 0

WATERLOO --- A teenager was injured in a shooting in Waterloo Wednesday evening.

Details weren’t available, but the 14 year old suffered an injury to his lower leg and was taken to a local hospital by private vehicle, according to police. Authorities said his injuries aren't life threatening.

Officers said the teen was outside when the shots rang out in the 800 block of Grant Avenue around 8:05 p.m. Wednesday. Investigators found spent shell casings in the area.

No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting.

Photos: Peace Walk, June 9, 2022

clip art squad cars
0 Comments
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Here's how life in Russian-occupied parts of Ukraine has changed

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News