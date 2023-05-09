WATERLOO — One teen has been sent to the hospital following gunfire in a Waterloo neighborhood early Tuesday.
Details weren’t immediately available, but officers were called to a report of gunshots in the area of Baltimore and West Fourth streets around 3:45 a.m. Tuesday.
Officers found spent shell casings in the area.
While police were at the scene, a 14-year-old arrived at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the leg. Police said his injuries don’t appear to be life-threatening.
Officers are investigating the shooting.
