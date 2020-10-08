Teen given second chance after 2018 trunk robbery

WATERLOO --- A Waterloo teen who was part of a group that robbed two teens and stuffed them into the trunk of a vehicle in 2018 before stealing their car has been given a second chance.

District Court Judge Kellyann Lekar granted 18-year-old Jacquis Hakeem Smith-Stalling a deferred judgment for two counts of each of second-degree robbery and third-degree kidnapping during a Thursday sentencing hearing.

Under the arrangement, the felony offenses will come off Smith-Stalling’s record if he completes two to five years of supervised probation.

In the event probation doesn’t go smoothly, he faces up to 20 years in prison.

Smith-Stall, who was 16 years old at the time of the offense, apologized for his role in the robbery and abduction and told the court he had matured and was grateful for the opportunity to show he has changed.

“I’m sorry for all my actions,” he said.

Prosecutors had asked for a suspended sentence --- probation with the charges remaining on his record --- because of the serious nature of the offense.

The second chance Lekar granted Smith-Stalling came in no small part from his achievements while waiting for the outcome of his case.