Teen found with stolen pistol, detained

WATERLOO — A Waterloo teen has been detained after police found him carrying a stolen handgun Tuesday.

According to court records, police were investigating an ongoing drug and firearm case shortly after noon Tuesday when they attempted to stop Montavious Kentrell Saffold in the 900 block of Grant Avenue.

Saffold allegedly tried to run and was detained a short time later. Police found he was carrying a loaded 9 mm Canik pistol that had been reported stolen. A search of his home on Grant Avenue produced significant amounts of marijuana and a digital scale, records state.

Saffold, 17, was charged with felon in possession of a firearm, carrying weapons, fourth-degree theft and possession of marijuana with intent to deliver. He was charged as an adult.

Court records state Saffold was detained in October for a charge of possession of a sawed-off shotgun after police responded to a disturbance at his house and found a single-shot 20-gauge shotgun under his mattress.