WATERLOO — A Waterloo man has been found guilty of a lesser charge in a July 2017 stabbing.
Kamron Nelson, 18, was charged with willful injury causing serious injury, a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
Testimony in his trial began on Wednesday, and on Friday jurors found Nelson guilty of assault causing bodily injury, a serious misdemeanor punishable by up to a year in jail.
Sentencing will be at a later date, and Nelson remains free until then.
Prosecutors said Nelson and Tyrese Nickelson, 17, --- who had an ongoing dispute --- had agreed to fight during a chance encounter at a mutual friends house on East Fourth Street on July 7, 2017.
Shortly after the fight began, Nelson pulled out a knife and repeatedly stabbed Nickelson. Nickelson was flown to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City for surgery.
During trial, Nelson took the stand and said he was acting in self defense.
Jurors began deliberations on Friday morning and reached a verdict around 10:30 a.m.
