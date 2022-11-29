 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Teen found carrying two guns

Gun crime
Shutterstock

WATERLOO — A Waterloo teen who was found carrying two loaded handguns over the weekend is being charged as an adult.

Darius Lejuan Wade Jr., 17, was detained Saturday on two counts of felon in possession of a firearm, carrying weapons and public intoxication. Bond was set at $10,000.

This week Waterloo's Violent Crime Apprehension Team seized its 700th firearm during a traffic stop. VCAT was launched in August 2009 to focus on violent crime in the city. The unit falls under the police department’s detective division, and all of the officers assigned to the unit are deputized as task force officers with the U.S. Marshals Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force.

Employees at businesses in the 100 block of Jefferson Street called police around 11:30 p.m. Saturday to report three suspicious youths in the area. When officers pulled up, the trio split up and began walking away.

Officers stopped Wade and found a 9 mm Stoeger handgun and a 9 mm Taurus pistol in his waistband, according to court records.

Wade is prohibited from possessing firearms because of a 2021 burglary adjudication in juvenile court, according to court records.

