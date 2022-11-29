Teen found carrying two guns

WATERLOO — A Waterloo teen who was found carrying two loaded handguns over the weekend is being charged as an adult.

Darius Lejuan Wade Jr., 17, was detained Saturday on two counts of felon in possession of a firearm, carrying weapons and public intoxication. Bond was set at $10,000.

Employees at businesses in the 100 block of Jefferson Street called police around 11:30 p.m. Saturday to report three suspicious youths in the area. When officers pulled up, the trio split up and began walking away.

Officers stopped Wade and found a 9 mm Stoeger handgun and a 9 mm Taurus pistol in his waistband, according to court records.

Wade is prohibited from possessing firearms because of a 2021 burglary adjudication in juvenile court, according to court records.