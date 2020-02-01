Teen died of hypothermia in hit-and-run, driver sentenced to prison

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

And in a victim impact letter to the court, Jenkins’ family members had argued against prison because Gordon had called and apologized to them while police were still investigation and because he had turned himself in.

“In the letter, they state in part, ‘please allow him, Brandon, to stay in the community and send a message to him and others like him that telling the truth and accepting responsibility is the path to salvation,’” Defense attorney David Baumgartner said.

But District Court Judge George Stigler, noting that Gordon was on both parole and probation for a prior felony assault when the crash occurred, imposed a five-year prison sentence.

He also ordered Gordon to pay $150,000 in restitution to Jenkins’ estate.

Court records show that a Waterloo police officer had ticketed Gordon for driving while suspended around 3:55 a.m. on March 10 on Elm Street and then told him not to drive.

Authorities allege Gordon got back behind the wheel after the officer left and started to head home. In a statement to police, Gordon said someone stepped in front of his car, and after the impact he looked back and saw the pedestrian was up and walking. So he kept driving.