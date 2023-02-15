WATERLOO — A Waterloo teen has been detained for allegedly shooting one person and trying to shoot another at a Waterloo home Wednesday afternoon.
The 13-year-old girl was charged as a juvenile with two counts of attempted murder in the shooting at 911 Leavitt St. Her name wasn't released because of her juvenile status.
Authorities allege the teen fired a handgun at man inside the home at about 1:25 p.m. Wednesday, striking him in the face. She then attempted to shoot a second person in the home and fled before police arrived.
Officers found the injured man inside the home and provided life-saving measures until paramedics with Waterloo Fire Rescue arrived. He was taken to MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center and then flown to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.