WATERLOO — A Waterloo teen has been detained for allegedly shooting one person and trying to shoot another at a Waterloo home Wednesday afternoon.

The 13-year-old girl was charged as a juvenile with two counts of attempted murder in the shooting at 911 Leavitt St. Her name wasn't released because of her juvenile status.

Authorities allege the teen fired a handgun at man inside the home at about 1:25 p.m. Wednesday, striking him in the face. She then attempted to shoot a second person in the home and fled before police arrived.

Officers found the injured man inside the home and provided life-saving measures until paramedics with Waterloo Fire Rescue arrived. He was taken to MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center and then flown to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.

Police said the man is expected for survive.

The teen was later located and sent to a juvenile center, police said.

The identities of the victims haven’t been released.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Waterloo Police Detective Division at (319) 291-4340 #3 or Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers 855-300-TIPS(8477).

Photos: Shooting, Leavitt St., Waterloo Feb. 15, 2023 Leavitt Street police 021523jr-shooting-leavitt-3 021523jr-shooting-leavitt-2 021523jr-shooting-leavitt-4